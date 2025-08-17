Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 79,430 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,430 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $46,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,036,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after acquiring an additional 90,553 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 261,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 180,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho raised Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $60.15 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $6,911,462.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 142,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,328.49. This trade represents a 43.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.39 per share, with a total value of $87,585.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 427,821 shares in the company, valued at $24,980,468.19. This represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

