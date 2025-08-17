Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,842 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $47,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 45,791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,048,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 148,883 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $33,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,023,016.02. The trade was a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. This represents a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,273,034 shares of company stock valued at $66,425,573. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

