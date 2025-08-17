Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,575,284 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $48,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,858,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.