Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $47,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $172.43.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 236,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,763,690.20. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $215,032.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,527.68. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,089 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

