Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46.65 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,104 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of NOV worth $46,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in NOV by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NOV by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in NOV by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NOV by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of NOV by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

