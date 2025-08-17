Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $50.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $50,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day moving average of $191.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

