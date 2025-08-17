Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $50.93 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $50,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 113.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.35 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.