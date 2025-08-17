Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $47,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 746 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,275. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,345. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,358 shares of company stock valued at $566,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $110.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

