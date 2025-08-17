Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Wingstop worth $49,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Wingstop by 93.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,118.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,838 shares of company stock worth $11,491,935 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.5%

Wingstop stock opened at $336.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.84. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wingstop from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.52.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

