Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $50,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

