Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 85,157 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85,157 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $51,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 764.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,012,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,528 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,840 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Silgan by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,515,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after acquiring an additional 401,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 180,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Silgan by 13,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 157,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 155,892 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

