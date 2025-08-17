Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $48,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,636.80. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.