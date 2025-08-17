Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,953 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $51,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18,595.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 814.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust
In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,374.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
BXMT opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,685.71%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Mortgage Trust
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.