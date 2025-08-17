Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.33% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $51,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 30.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $194.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average of $178.55. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.18 and a 1 year high of $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.08. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.