Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Graham worth $50,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Graham by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $1,065.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $948.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $943.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Graham Holdings Company has a 52-week low of $724.69 and a 52-week high of $1,070.93.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

