Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $49,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,705,000 after buying an additional 146,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,141,000 after buying an additional 120,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 841,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,161,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 502,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.95. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

