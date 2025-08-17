Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 108,891 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $47,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 29,891 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $471,978.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,021.55. This trade represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OUT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of OUT opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.