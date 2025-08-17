Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,190 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $48,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 11.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 194.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $105.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

