Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 123,457 Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 914,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $51,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,334 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 4,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,274,000 after buying an additional 2,293,764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 9,132.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after buying an additional 1,781,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celanese by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 275,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Celanese by 891.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,308,000 after buying an additional 1,368,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 0.2%

CE stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Celanese Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.