Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,402 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 875,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $50,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in KB Home by 51.3% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 30.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KB Home by 78.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.83. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

