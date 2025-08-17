Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,456 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Arcosa worth $49,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Arcosa by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Arcosa Trading Down 0.5%

ACA opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $736.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $762,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,277.13. The trade was a 28.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. This represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.