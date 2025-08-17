Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 186,193 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $46,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,877 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 170,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,949,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.