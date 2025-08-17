Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,269 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of AutoNation worth $52,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $206.10 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $217.40. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday. Cfra Research upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AN

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.