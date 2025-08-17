Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,269 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of AutoNation worth $52,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $206.10 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $217.40. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.90.
AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday. Cfra Research upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.25.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
