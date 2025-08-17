Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $49,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 26.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $645,380.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 12,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,415.05. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total value of $1,120,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,111,204.40. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,342 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.