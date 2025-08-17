Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 44,744 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,857,468 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,744 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $51,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,888 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,085 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.5% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 45,237 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 118.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 3.4%

Rocket Lab stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,208.53. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $772,820.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 540,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,875.88. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rocket Lab

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

