Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 61,520 Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,520 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Kemper worth $48,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 104.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. This trade represents a 9.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $432,845. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27. Kemper Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%. Kemper’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

