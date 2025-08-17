Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 82,164 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $46,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 148.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at $597,230.13. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.25 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

