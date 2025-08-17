Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Receives $164.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.1111.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th.

CVX opened at $156.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.54. The company has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

