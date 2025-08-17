Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.47% of Choice Hotels International worth $339,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $116.20 and a one year high of $157.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,586.72. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,043.74. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,520. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

