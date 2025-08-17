Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) versus GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Critical Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and GigaMedia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development $110,000.00 2,507.53 -$1.10 million $0.06 11.62 GigaMedia $2.97 million 5.70 -$2.30 million ($0.05) -30.62

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chykingyoung Investment Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development -961.40% N/A N/A GigaMedia -19.50% -1.57% -1.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 5.96, suggesting that its share price is 496% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chykingyoung Investment Development beats GigaMedia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform. It also offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and other casual games. In addition, the company provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

