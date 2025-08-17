Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $265,789.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,921.53. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $5,021,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.