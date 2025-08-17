Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The company has a market cap of $262.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $265,789.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,921.53. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,519. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

