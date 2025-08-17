Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,079.79. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $5,021,519. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

