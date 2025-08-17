CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 181.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of CLEAR Secure worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 71.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 252,555 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 201,504 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,036,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 425,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,812.80. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $656,200.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,507.25. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,907 shares of company stock valued at $10,015,189. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 0.7%

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

