Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,961 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.4%

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

