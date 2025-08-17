Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 709.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 154.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 566,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 31,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $26.93 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 687.0%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

