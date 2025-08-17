Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 44,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 59,383 shares.The stock last traded at $55.53 and had previously closed at $56.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTBI

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $996.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $102,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,219.99. This represents a 13.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 90.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.