Comparing Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) and Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Interparfums and Pigeon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interparfums 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pigeon 0 0 0 0 0.00

Interparfums currently has a consensus price target of $162.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.62%. Given Interparfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Interparfums is more favorable than Pigeon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

55.6% of Interparfums shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Interparfums shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Interparfums pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Interparfums pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pigeon pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Interparfums has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Interparfums is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interparfums and Pigeon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interparfums 11.03% 16.45% 11.14% Pigeon 8.82% 12.07% 9.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interparfums and Pigeon”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interparfums $1.45 billion 2.49 $164.36 million $4.99 22.61 Pigeon $688.99 million 2.09 $55.26 million $0.13 23.12

Interparfums has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon. Interparfums is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pigeon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Interparfums has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pigeon has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interparfums beats Pigeon on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

