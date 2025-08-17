Contrasting Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) and Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Profitability

This table compares Kunlun Energy and Vaalco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A Vaalco Energy 8.26% 4.64% 2.48%

Dividends

Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Vaalco Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Vaalco Energy pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Vaalco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vaalco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaalco Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kunlun Energy and Vaalco Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kunlun Energy $26.02 billion 0.31 $829.04 million N/A N/A Vaalco Energy $478.99 million 0.81 $58.49 million $0.36 10.31

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vaalco Energy.

Summary

Vaalco Energy beats Kunlun Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, and the Kingdom of Thailand. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

About Vaalco Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

