Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $679.78 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

