CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,140,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 19,298,611 shares.The stock last traded at $99.98 and had previously closed at $99.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Arete assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Arete Research raised CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,597,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $4,530,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.