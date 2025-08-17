Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coty were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 270.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 103,828 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 33.2% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 623,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS lifted its stake in Coty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 518,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Coty by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 827,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 687,756 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Coty Stock Down 1.6%

COTY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Coty has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

