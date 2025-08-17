Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $474.74 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a one year low of $409.22 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.44.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.97, for a total transaction of $10,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,134,716.79. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $189,483.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,778.62. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,731 shares of company stock worth $14,307,733. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

