Critical Analysis: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lincoln National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lincoln National and Security National Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National $18.44 billion 0.42 $3.28 billion $5.73 7.07 Security National Financial $334.52 million 0.66 $26.54 million $0.89 9.52

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. Lincoln National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln National and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National 6.34% 19.14% 0.38% Security National Financial 6.66% 6.58% 1.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lincoln National and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National 1 8 1 0 2.00 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lincoln National presently has a consensus target price of $39.2222, suggesting a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Lincoln National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Lincoln National has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lincoln National beats Security National Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and registered index-linked annuities. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products consisting of short and long-term disability and statutory disability; paid family medical leave administration and absence management services; term life; dental and vision; and accident, critical illness, and hospital indemnity benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace; individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and various plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

