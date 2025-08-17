Critical Survey: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) versus Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Medallion Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays out 108.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $302.03 million 0.78 $35.88 million $1.76 5.76 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $1.33 billion 5.17 $694.10 million $2.84 10.49

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Medallion Financial and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0 2 3 0 2.60

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.46%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Medallion Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 12.62% 9.04% 1.46% Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 44.25% 12.07% 5.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats Medallion Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

