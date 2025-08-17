Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – August 14th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Cellebrite DI, Bitfarms, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core operations involve digital currencies or blockchain technology—such as crypto miners, exchanges, hardware manufacturers or firms holding large crypto reserves. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the performance and volatility of the cryptocurrency market without owning tokens directly. Like any stock investment, they carry both general market risks and sector-specific regulatory or technological challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $108.38. 19,245,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,697,039. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.36.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 4,526,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,105. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,799,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,783,570. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $694.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $13.33. 1,092,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.23. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.

