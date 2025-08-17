CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of CSW Industrials worth $50,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 29,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 207,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,079,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 117,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price target on CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW opened at $259.45 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.99 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $39,882.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,208.90. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $301,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,293.40. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,609 shares of company stock worth $1,381,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

