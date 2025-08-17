DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 270,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 971,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on DAQO New Energy in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Glj Research raised DAQO New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DAQO New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of DAQO New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DAQO New Energy by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 587.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 69,010 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

