Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 172,171 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 361.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veritex were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,931,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,172,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,149,000 after buying an additional 125,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,040,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,960,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after buying an additional 454,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,247,000 after buying an additional 664,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Activity

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 63,642 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,068,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 294,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,510. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 47,716 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $1,544,566.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,938.71. This represents a 44.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,030 shares of company stock worth $10,180,219. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

