Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 73,081 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,081 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Associated Banc worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,321,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,182,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Associated Banc by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,997,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,742,000 after purchasing an additional 933,062 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,597,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,662,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

